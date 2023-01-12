(WTVO) — The list of banned guns in Illinois under the new “assault weapons” law currently sits at 170, with more expected to be added, “as needed”.
Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.
Lawsuits to block the law are expected in the coming weeks.
The list of guns in the law is below.
Rifles:
AK, AK47, AK47S, AK–74, AKM, AKS, ARM, MAK90, MISR, NHM90, NHM91, SA85, SA93, Vector Arms
AK–47, VEPR, WASR–10, and WUM
IZHMASH Saiga AK
MAADI AK47 and ARM
Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S
Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS
SKS with a detachable magazine
AR–10
AR–15
Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16
Armalite M15 22LR Carbine
Armalite M15–T
Barrett REC7
Beretta AR–70
Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout
Bushmaster ACR
Bushmaster Carbon 15
Bushmaster MOE series
Bushmaster XM15
Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles
Colt Match Target rifles
CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles
Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles
Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles
Diamondback DB15 rifles
DoubleStar AR rifles
DPMS Tactical rifles
DSA Inc. ZM–4 Carbine
Heckler & Koch MR556
High Standard HSA–15 rifles
Jesse James Nomad AR–15 rifle
Knight’s Armament SR–15
Lancer L15 rifles
MGI Hydra Series rifles
Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles
Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle
Olympic Arms
POF USA P415
Precision Firearms AR rifles
Remington R–15 rifles
Rhino Arms AR rifles
Rock River Arms LAR–15 or Rock River
Arms LAR–47
Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles
Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifles
Stag Arms AR rifles
Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles
Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles
Windham Weaponry AR rifles
WMD Guns Big Beast
Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc.
YHM–15 rifles
Barrett M107A1
Barrett M82A1
Beretta CX4 Storm
Calico Liberty Series
CETME Sporter
Daewoo K–1, K–2, Max 1, Max 2, AR 100, and AR 110C
Fabrique Nationale/FN Herstal FAL, LAR, 22
FNC, 308 Match, L1A1 Sporter, PS90, SCAR, and FS2000
Feather Industries AT–9
Galil Model AR and Model ARM
Hi-Point Carbine
HK–91, HK–93, HK–94, HK–PSG–1, and HK USC
IWI TAVOR, Galil ACE rifle
Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU–16, and RFB
SIG AMT, SIG PE–57, Sig Sauer SG 550, Sig
Sauer SG 551, and SIG MCX
Springfield Armory SAR–48
Steyr AUG
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Mini-14 Tactical Rifle
M–14/20CF
All Thompson rifles, including the following:
Thompson M1SB
Thompson T1100D
Thompson T150D
Thompson T1B
Thompson T1B100D
Thompson T1B50D
Thompson T1BSB
Thompson T1–C
Thompson T1D
Thompson T1SB
Thompson T5
Thompson T5100D
Thompson TM1
Thompson TM1C
UMAREX UZI rifle
UZI Mini Carbine, UZI Model A Carbine, and UZI Model B Carbine
Valmet M62S, M71S, and M78
Vector Arms UZI Type
Weaver Arms Nighthawk
Wilkinson Arms Linda Carbine
Pistols:
All AK types, including the following:
Centurion 39 AK pistol
CZ Scorpion pistol
Draco AK–47 pistol
HCR AK–47 pistol
IO Inc. Hellpup AK–47 pistol
Krinkov pistol
Mini Draco AK–47 pistol
PAP M92 pistol
Yugo Krebs Krink pistol
All AR types, including the following:
American Spirit AR–15 pistol
Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol
Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II
CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol
Daniel Defense MK18 pistol
DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol
DPMS AR–15 pistol
Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol
Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol
Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol
POF USA AR pistols.
Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol
Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol
Calico pistols
DSA SA58 PKP FAL pistol
Encom MP–9 and MP–45
Heckler & Koch model SP–89 pistol
Intratec AB–10, TEC–22 Scorpion, TEC–9, and TEC–DC9
IWI Galil Ace pistol, UZI PRO pistol
Kel-Tec PLR 16 pistol
All MAC types, including the following:
MAC–10
MAC–11
Masterpiece Arms MPA A930 Mini Pistol, MPA460 Pistol, MPA Tactical Pistol, and MPA Mini
Tactical Pistol
Military Armament Corp. Ingram M–11
Velocity Arms VMAC
Sig Sauer P556 pistol
Sites Spectre
All Thompson types, including the following:
Thompson TA510D
Thompson TA5
All UZI types, including Micro-UZI
Shotguns:
DERYA Anakon MC–1980, Anakon SD12
Doruk Lethal shotguns
Franchi LAW–12 and SPAS 12
All IZHMASH Saiga 12 types, including the following:
IZHMASH Saiga 12
IZHMASH Saiga 12S
IZHMASH Saiga 12S EXP–01
IZHMASH Saiga 12K
IZHMASH Saiga 12K–030
IZHMASH Saiga 12K–040 Taktika
Streetsweeper
Striker 12