PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Have you ever wondered how much it will cost you to stay connected via the internet throughout your lifetime?

According to Reviews.org, people spend more than $200,000 throughout their lifetime on the internet, mobile plans, streaming, and cable TV.

The cost of staying connected averages out to about $282.55 per month. Reviews.org gathered the following average monthly telecommunication costs:

Home internet plans: $81.29

Cell phone plans: $66.07

Streaming services: $55.04

Cable TV services: $80.15

Total: $282.55

How much does this average out yearly or, better yet, through a lifetime?

Internet

Yearly: $975

Lifetime: $58,924

Cell Phone Plans

Yearly: $793

Lifetime: $47,571

Streaming Services

Yearly: $660

Lifetime: $39,629

Cable TV Services

Yearly: $962

Lifetime: $57,706

Looking at the lifetime numbers can be quite shocking, but that is the cost of staying connected as the average U.S. citizen spends nearly five hours per day actively using their home internet, and as most households have at least four devices connected to the internet at any time, according to Reviews.org.

For more information on the numbers, visit Reviews.org.