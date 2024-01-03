PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Have you ever wondered how much it will cost you to stay connected via the internet throughout your lifetime?
According to Reviews.org, people spend more than $200,000 throughout their lifetime on the internet, mobile plans, streaming, and cable TV.
The cost of staying connected averages out to about $282.55 per month. Reviews.org gathered the following average monthly telecommunication costs:
- Home internet plans: $81.29
- Cell phone plans: $66.07
- Streaming services: $55.04
- Cable TV services: $80.15
- Total: $282.55
How much does this average out yearly or, better yet, through a lifetime?
Internet
- Yearly: $975
- Lifetime: $58,924
Cell Phone Plans
- Yearly: $793
- Lifetime: $47,571
Streaming Services
- Yearly: $660
- Lifetime: $39,629
Cable TV Services
- Yearly: $962
- Lifetime: $57,706
Looking at the lifetime numbers can be quite shocking, but that is the cost of staying connected as the average U.S. citizen spends nearly five hours per day actively using their home internet, and as most households have at least four devices connected to the internet at any time, according to Reviews.org.
For more information on the numbers, visit Reviews.org.