(KTLA) – A hot-pink oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, is turning heads and making national headlines, just in time for the premiere of a Margot Robbie-led film named for the iconic Mattel toy.

Earlier this month, Airbnb revealed that guests can sign up to stay at the life-sized doll house — free of charge — as part of a promotion by Mattel.

The massive compound features a huge pool (and waterslide), a dance floor, several Barbie-inspired bedrooms, and plenty of pink.

KTLA’s Sky5 captured images of the “Barbie Dream House” in Malibu on June 26, 2023. (KTLA)

Only two parties will be selected for the free overnight stay, but what if you wanted to make Barbie’s home your own, permanently?

Obviously, oceanfront property in one of America’s most desired enclaves is going to cost a pretty penny. But a gaudy manor inspired by the stylistic choices of a fashionista children’s doll is a bit of an unprecedented sale.

The home appears to be located at 33505 Pacific Coast Highway. But estimates on the value of the home — from popular real estate listing sites — vary pretty wildly. Zillow gives the home an estimated price tag of $5,347,400, Redfin‘s estimates comes in at $3,491,022, and Realtor.com gives the most optimistic estimate at $7,277,000.

A more accurate guesstimate, however, might take the expertise of local real estate experts who are familiar with the homes in the area and what they usually fetch on the open market.

Malibu-based luxury real estate company RubyHome has put the home’s price tag at $10 million — significantly higher than the estimates from the online portals. The firm evaluated the average sale price of comparable homes with similar amenities and then added a 10% “premium” due to the home’s one-of-a-kind appearance and appeal.

The “Barbie Dream House” in Malibu, pictured on June 26, 2023. (KTLA)

“According to CMLS data compiled by RubyHome, comparable homes in the area, such as those with a similar location, pool, and views, fetch $9.1 million,” a news release reads. “Considering the mansion’s iconic design and Barbie’s cultural value, it could bump the price of the doll’s DreamHouse to an eye-watering $10 million — almost three times the average home value in Malibu — or $2,880 per square foot.”

If it were to sell for that price, the owner — for fun, let’s say Barbie — would be stuck with around $780,000 in closing costs. The buyer would need $2 million for the typical 20% down payment.

The analysis also includes a breakdown of possible rental value, stating that renting the property could cost as much as $77,000 per month — if Landlord Barbie ever becomes a thing.

“While it certainly won’t be to everyone’s taste, the 3,500-square-foot space, views of the Pacific Ocean, private pool, and totally unique design result in a hefty price tag for the property,” said Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome.

It’s important to note that the home is privately owned, and isn’t actively for sale — so any speculation about its price is just that. But just like Barbie herself, it is fun to play pretend.

“Barbie” premieres in theatres on July 21.