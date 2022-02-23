(WMBD) — President Biden spoke out Tuesday on the latest tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He announced he’s initiating new sanctions on Russia.

During his Tuesday remarks, Biden said the heavy financial sanctions mean Russia, “can no longer raise money from the west.”

“What’s happening now has been brewing for about 8 years,” said Angela Weck, the Executive Director for the Peoria Area World Affairs Council. “I think Putin believes that if he does not take Ukraine now, he won’t be able to take it in the future. But, some of his arguments that Ukraine is being co-opted by the West or under too much oppression from the West are not valid.”

As tensions continue to rise, Weck said it affects Central Illinois in more ways than some may realize.

“Lots of foodstuffs are produced in Ukraine. If that is disrupted or destroyed, that will affect Europe and that will affect us,” she said.

However, Biden said he would not put boots on the ground in Ukraine. Despite that, Weck said the United States will support its NATO allies.

“As a collective security arrangement, we have agreed to help our NATO partners when they face a threat, and they all are facing a threat right now,” she said.

Arguably, the biggest impact the tensions overseas have on Central Illinois is the impending spike in natural gas prices.

The Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan, said there’s a risk Russia could pull oil exports to the West in response to the sanctions the U.S. is putting on the country.

“You could think of the global oil market as a pool of oil,” De Haan said. “And when one country stops putting oil in that pool, it affects everyone that’s pulling oil out of that pool. There’s just less to go around, so that is the implication here.”

De Haan said any country could see an increase in the price of products like gasoline if Russia decides to pull this option.

“If Russia sees or feels like its economy is going to go down, it could take other economies with it,” he said.

Weck said as Americans, we should strive to learn the history of this conflict, and understand what it means for Ukraine to be a sovereign state.