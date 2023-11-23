JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — As we head into the holidays, we aren’t the only ones traveling across the country – bedbugs, which have gone through a “global resurgence” over the past two decades, according to one scientific review, may find their way into travelers’ luggage and clothing.

Your overnight stays may be at the cleanest homes or hotels — but regardless of cleanliness or pristine appearance — there’s one holiday guest that could hitch a ride back home that nobody wants to deal with: the bedbug.

It’s a problem that can go hand-in-hand with travel, and today the world is constantly coming and going — especially during the holiday season. Rorie Hansen, owner and service manager of Bug-A-Way Pest Control in southwest Missouri, says as human travel has rapidly increased over the last decade, the problem of bed bugs has also rapidly increased.

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

“If we went back 10 years ago, we had very, very few bedbug calls. But over the last 10 to 12, maybe even 15 years, cases continue to rise. They continue to increase in not just our region, but really, across the world. The bad thing about them is a lot of people don’t wanna talk about them. A lot of people don’t want to say I’ve got a problem with them, or I’ve had a problem with them and most people keep it quiet and they just go about their lives like normal. People continue to let others stay at their houses and they just share them (bed bugs). They just pass them from one person to another. We have full time guys that do nothing but treat for bed bugs now,” said Hansen.

According to Hansen, it doesn’t take long for a few pesky hitchhikers to turn into an infestation, even with the use of over-the-counter pesticides.

“From all the studies and the tests that they’ve done, no spray pesticide will actually penetrate the bed bug egg. So, in that instance, the pesticides that do work on them, what you have to do is you have to spray and then, then you have to wait a period of time, and you have to spray again. It becomes very time consuming because you have to repeat this process several different times to try to break life cycles,” said Hansen.

Because of their small size, bedbugs can be difficult to spot — giving them the time they need to quickly multiply. Once that process begins, Hansen says there’s one form of treatment that’s more reliable than all the rest — and that’s heat. Through a process called “thermal remediation,” heating the inside of the infested area, or even an entire home to a certain temperature for an extended amount of time, not only kills the bed bugs that are thriving, but their eggs as well. It can be an expensive option — often costing several thousand dollars — but Hansen says this will ensure the resilient pests will be gone for good.

“The heat treatment or thermal remediation is our ‘go to’ on treating bedbugs. Heat eradicates every stage of the bedbug, from egg all the way through the full blown adult. As for pesticides, they can’t penetrate the egg but the heat will,” said Hansen. “When you get above that certain kill temperature, which starts at about 100 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and then you bump it on up to 120 degrees, it kills better. Bumping the head up to 125 degrees kills even more instantaneously. When you get to that level of heat — nothing — no egg, no adult, no bed bug at any stage of life can survive it,” Hansen continued.

According to Hansen, there are some things you can do to help keep bedbugs at bay prevent the from hitching a ride back to your home after the out-of-town holiday celebrations are over.

Keep an eye out for bedbugs, no matter where you stay

Bedbugs are looking for their next free ride. Whether you are staying with friends or family, or in a hotel or vacation rental, if bedbugs are present, they’re likely to tag along with you. If you see any signs at all, such as eggs, excrement, blood stains or bedbugs themselves in the piping or seams of the mattress, for instance, request a room change as soon as possible (see a full list of bedbug signs to watch for.) Hansen says to not unpack your clothes if there are any signs of bedbugs.

Keep your clothes off the bed

Bedbugs may be present even if you do not necessarily see the signs. One of the most common places they will gather is, of course, on the bed and within the sheets and comforter. Even if you do not see any indication of bedbugs, it is always a good idea to keep your clothes off of the bedding wherever you stay.

Use luggage coverings

Even if bedbugs do not get in your clothes, they can hitch a ride in your luggage. To provide an additional barrier against these small hitchhikers, you can consider covering your luggage with a plastic barrier.

Clean your clothes and luggage when you return home

After you have been traveling during the holidays, the last thing you want to do is laundry. While you want to believe washing clothes can wait until the next day after you return from your trip, Hansen says procrastinating will give bed bugs time to establish themselves in your home. One of the most important things you can do to avoid a bed bug infestation is to wash your clothes in hot water as soon as you return home. Hansen says you should also vacuum out your luggage and wash any blankets or sleeping bags.

Keep an eye out for bed bugs at home

Even if you think you’re returning home bedbug free after your holiday travels, Hansen says you should keep an eye out for signs of bedbugs in the days following your return. Look for even the tiniest trace of bedbugs on all bedding and clothing. And if you do suspect bedbugs have hitched a ride with you and your family, Hansen says some of the most important advice he can give is for you to act fast.

You can learn more about bedbugs here.