How to score a McDonald’s cheeseburger for 25 cents Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, you can buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger for only 25 cents as part of the fast food chain’s ongoing “Throwback Thursday” deal.

But there’s a catch: To get the deal, you must order from the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1.

Next Thursday, January 28, McDonald’s is offering another promotion, this time for a small shake for 25 cents (with the same restrictions applied).

Upcoming offerings included a 20-cent apple pie and 35-cent large fries.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s added three new chicken sandwiches to its menu: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The new chicken sandwiches will be available at restaurants nationwide next month.