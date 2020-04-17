Hy-Vee joins campaign to teach healthier shopping habits

West DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it will be joining Illinois Retail Merchants Association’s radio campaign Friday.

The goal of the campain is to educate Illinois consumers about the safeguards they should take when they visit grocery, pharmacy, or retail stores.

Hy-Vee’s district vice president of the company’s eastern region Nate Swalley said they are proud to partner with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

“As a retailer at the forefront of this pandemic, we are proud to partner with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association on this campaign,” Swalley said. “At Hy-Vee, we have implemented a number of changes in our stores since this began to help keep our customers and employees safe. We hope this campaign will provide additional information to all Illinois residents, so they can learn how to best protect themselves and those around them when visiting our stores.”

The public service announcement started airing on every radio market in Illinois earlier this week. It will air 2,100 times in ten days. A version of the PSA will also air on Spanish stations.

