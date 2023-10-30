ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old faces several charges after he used a detailed note to rob a Florida CVS pharmacy of various drugs.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to the Orlando Police Department.

(Orlando Police Department)

Pharmacy employees told police that the suspect, identified as Thomas Mues, 23, handed them a note indicating he had a gun and “would shoot … if he was not provided the pills listed.”

“THIS IS A ARMED ROBBERY!!!” the note read. “Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

Mues demanded pharmacy workers give him various amounts of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, Liquid Codeine and Viagra.

(Photo courtesy of the Orlando Police Department)

Mues was seen walking out of the store as officers arrived. After a short chase, Mues was arrested while still holding onto the stolen narcotics and his handwritten note, police said.

Officers said Mues admitted he traveled to Orlando from Jacksonville to carry out his plan. He also confessed to similar robbery in Central Florida, according to police.

Mues now faces several robbery, trafficking and possession charges.