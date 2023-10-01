ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright has created many memories at Busch Stadium over the years, usually on the pitcher’s mound. On Saturday evening, his second-to-last night as a big-league ballplayer, he treated fans once again, but elsewhere in the ballpark and without his baseball attire.

Wainwright held a postgame concert at Freese’s Landing after the St. Louis Cardinals’ 15-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

“I love you all so much. I’m so proud to be a St. Louis Cardinal for this long,” said Wainwright to fans ahead of his big show.

Backed by a supporting cast of close friends Gary Baker and Greg Barnhill, he debuted three new original country songs.

“Hey Y’all”

“A Song Will Bring You Back”

“Time To Fly”

St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright performs a short concert for fans after the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Wainwright’s concert is arguably the cherry on top of an emotional farewell weekend. He made the most of a rare at-bat Friday. He’ll be honored with a pregame ceremony on Sunday. But Saturday offered a glimpse into one of many endeavors Wainwright will pursue in life after baseball.

“I’m so proud that the biggest show of my life to this point is right here at Busch Stadium and my home,” said Wainwright. “I love this place.”

Wainwright has already recorded his first studio album, which includes two of his three hits from Saturday’s show. That album is expected to be released early next year.

Wainwright picked up guitar as a hobby during the 2021-22 offseason, particularly during the MLB lockout. In one of his earliest recordings last year, which gained attention via Twitter, Wainwright spreaded cheer when it first seemed the lockout might shorten the season. From then on, he gained the support of Baker, Barnhill, and many other musicians.

Many first publicly learned of Wainwright’s music endeavors during a Sunday Night Baseball start against the Atlanta Braves last year. ESPN introduced fans to a Wainwright-made hit titled “Sounds Real Good To Me” in late-August.

Since then, Uncle Charlie has performed a charity concert in Springfield, Illinois, and surprisingly delivered the National Anthem anthem in front of tens of thousands of Cardinals fans on Opening Day. Even with his growing passion and experience, he was still a bit nervous for Saturday’s show.

“I’ve prepared for it pretty hard,” said Wainwright via Bally Sports Midwest during Saturday’s game. “If you see me botch it, you know it was all nerves.”

The end of an era has almost arrived, but the fun isn’t over yet. The Cardinals play one more game against the Reds on Sunday. Prior to the season finale, the Cardinals will honor Wainwright with a pregame ceremony. And in the spirit of his music ambitions, around 25,000 fans will take home a promotional Wainwright-themed mini guitar.

Wainwright finishes his career in the Top 3 among all-time Cardinals pitchers in wins (200), innings pitched (2,668.1), games started (410) and strikeouts 2,202). If the game situation allows, he might take one more at-bat on Sunday. Stay tuned!

NOTE: Video linked to the story was shot by FOX 2 News photographer Gyasi Simmons.