WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The Central Intelligence Agency is testing your intelligence in a puzzle they posted on Twitter.
The Tuesday trivia puzzle includes a hint: 1=Y;3=U and 14=C; 16=G
Anyone who can solve the puzzle is encouraged to check out the CIA Careers Page. The next puzzling piece of the post may be that the website they provided does not actually link to the CIA Careers Page, but we solved that with the link above!
Latest Headlines
- Boil order lifted in Farmington, temporary pump installed
- Furrever Friends Friday 8/28/20 Part 1
- Furrever Friends Friday 8/28/20 Part 2
- FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers disguised as food, drinks
- If you can solve this puzzle, the CIA wants you to apply for a job