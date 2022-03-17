PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — The Illini arrive in Pittsburgh with hopes of a weekend long stay in the Steel City. It’s the first stop in what could be a three city tour for the Orange and Blue in the Big Dance, with the NCAA tournament tipping off in less than 48 hours for Illinois in a first round date with Chattanooga.

The #Illini have arrived in Pittsburgh for the NCAA tournament and Kofi Cockburn has got some pep in his step getting off the bus at the team hotel pic.twitter.com/F7mf63ye6Z — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 17, 2022

The Illini got into town a little after 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday. After practicing in Champaign, they boarded the NCAA charter jet to Pittsburgh, where they’ll work out tomorrow in front of Illini Nation at PPG Paints Arena, the same venue they’ll play in on Friday. After more than 30 games crisscrossing the Midwest winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title, it all comes down to this for the Illini, who say they’re more than ready to get going.

“This is what we play for,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “You know we talk about this in June when our new group shows up, we start forming this team for these moments and it’s a great opportunity. You know when you get the assignment on Sunday, you know you’re excited and the regular season is over and now it’s try to win six games.”

The No. 4 Illini take on the Chattanooga Mocs, the SoCon regular season and tournament champions and the 13 seed in the South bracket, Friday at 5:50 p.m. and we’ll be here to cover it all with continuing reports both on-air and online throughout the team’s stay.