ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Illinois police were looking for the driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger in connection to an Amber Alert Friday morning. They found the driver at around 7:30 a.m. on Beltline Road under I-55/70 in Collinsville, Illinois. He has been taken into police custody.

A 9-year-old girl was abducted in the 2000 block of Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Illinois Friday morning. She was last seen being taken by a noncustodial parent at 4:15 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was spotted about a half hour later on River City Drive in St. Louis

The Amber Alert has been canceled after the child was found safe. She has been taken to a hospital to be reunited with her guardians.