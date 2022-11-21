SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.

Because of the high volume of licenses due, the Secretary of State has been recommending Illinois residents renew their licenses online, and contacting them by mail.

If going in-person, White also recommends making an appointment on the Secretary of State’s website at several locations before.

You can visit this site to see if your Illinois license needs to be renewed.