SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature.

Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday afternoon, and more than 20 representatives of the working group signed on as co-sponsors. Later that day, the bill passed the House Executive Committee 9-6 along party lines. And in the evening, the bill passed 67-41.

If passed, the bill would protect anyone, regardless of gender identity from out of state seeking abortions in Illinois would not have to report the care they received back in their home state.

“Nothing in this Section shall be construed to require the reporting of lawful health care activity, whether such activity may constitute a violation of another state’s law,” a part of the bill reads.

Along with abortion, the bill offers protections for gender-affirming care, pre-exposure prophalaxyis for HIV and assisted reproduction, like artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization.

“We are stating unequivocally that Illinois is a safe place is a safe haven for people seeking abortion care, for seeking reproductive health care, for people seeking gender affirming care,”

Lawmakers are hoping the bill would pass in the next week of before the next General Assembly is sworn in. Political experts say lame duck session is often a strategy for legislators to vote on bills with less pressure of alienating voters.