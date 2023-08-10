CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois has a new millionaire after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

With the winning numbers 10-15-21-67-69, the lucky winner was the fifth Illinois Lottery player in 2023 to win a prize of $1 million or more playing Powerball, the Illinois Lottery said.

There were nearly 20,000 winning tickets sold in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

This comes after last Saturday’s drawing where an Illinois Powerball player won $1 million after matching the five numbers for the Aug. 5 drawing. The Illinois Lottery said the Aug. 5 winner has yet to claim their winnings.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m. and it is estimated that the jackpot will be worth $194 million.

The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on their tickets and keep it safe until they are able to claim their winnings.