A person prepares to pump gas at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(WMBD) — Local lawmakers are responding to President Biden’s proposal asking Congress to suspend the federal gas and diesel taxes for the next three months.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) sent a statement to WMBD responding to the proposal Wednesday afternoon.

“Across the country, people are hurting and gas prices are just one part of how inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine is impacting Americans. From legislation that addresses price gouging at the pump to inflation, the President and Congress have been hard at work tackling this issue, and I believe we need to consider every proposal that continues to build on this work.” Cheri Bustos, U.S. Representative (D-17)

Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) also sent a statement to WMBD on Wednesday.

“The recent doubling of gas prices is a supply problem. This is a gimmick to cover for the Biden Administration’s disastrous anti-American energy policies. Biden’s war on American energy is costing hard working Americans more and more every day, and people will see right through this.” Rodney Davis, U.S. Representative (R-13)

This story will be updated as more responses are receieved.