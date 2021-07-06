Illinois leads nation in gun violence concerns, polling shows

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — More than four in five people fear gun violence on a daily basis in Illinois, according to new polling and research from a SafeWise ‘State of Safety’ survey.

The poll found 83% of respondents in Illinois expressed concerns over gun violence, which leads the nation. New York ranked second with 80%.

“No state worries more about gun violence,” Andrew Hull with SafeWise said on Tuesday.

“When we take a look at what’s happening in the state over the last year, we can see what might be fueling that concern,” Hull said. “For one, mass shooting incidents, meaning four or more people were shot or killed per the definition we use, in Illinois, they increased 63% year-over-year.”

The same study found 52% of people in Illinois expressed confidence in how law enforcement approach preventing crime.

Data from the F.B.I. shows Illinois leads the nation so far in 2021 in firearm background checks. Those figures are a key indicator of tracking gun sales.