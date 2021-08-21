Illinois lowers trailer licensing fees to $36

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a law which lowers the annual fee for license plates for small trailers from $118 to $36.

Senate Bill 58, co-sponsored by Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford), raises the certificate fee from $150 to $155 as part of a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

“After a year in which many families are struggling to get by financially, high taxes and fees are the last thing that state government should be burdening residents with,” said Vella. “We must work to cut costs for taxpayers at every opportunity we can, and this legislation is one part of our overall goal to lower taxes and fees for Illinoisans.”