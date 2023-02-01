WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation into a 2018 gas station armed robbery resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man.

According to the Washington Police Department, Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois was arrested by the Marion County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. A nearly five-year investigation by detectives led to a warrant for arrest being issued earlier in January.

Police say Lindsey was involved in an armed robbery at the Chuckles gas station on SR 57 in Washington in April of 2018.

Police said numerous agencies have assisted in the investigation including Indiana State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Illinois Sheriff’s Office, Effingham County Illinois Sheriff’s Office, and the Daviess County Prosecutor.