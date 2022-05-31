WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – An Illinois man died after a three-car crash early Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Jarrett Sarver, 22, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 21 at Purcell Drive in Washington County.

Investigators say Sarver and two other drivers were heading northbound on Missouri 21 when he stopped in traffic due to congestion ahead. Investigators say the driver behind Sarver did not observe him stopping, striking his vehicle. A third driver also ended up in the collision.

Sarver was sent to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. A 20-year-old involved in the crash is also being treated for minor injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.