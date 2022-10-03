ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 18 in Rockford.

A report was made in February 2020 to the Rockford Police Department that 51-year-old Juan Capistran had been sexually abusing the child, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley. An investigation show that Capistran had committed multiple sexual acts with the girl over the course of a year.

Capistran was found guilty of three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He failed to appear in Court on Monday, and a bench warrant was issued. Capistran will have to register as a sex offender for life.