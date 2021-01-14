Illinois officers raise concerns over bill to end cash bail

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that is more than 700 pages long. The legislation would do away with cash bail.

Supporters of the change say the current bail system unfairly affects poor individuals who are unable to post bail, whether they are innocent or not.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is joining the Madison County sheriff and every police chief in the county opposing the bill. They feel it was hastily approved and are worried about the consequences.

“I would challenge anyone to tell me exactly what’s in the bill,” Haine said.

He said the provision eliminating cash bail requires authorities to show someone poses a threat to a specific person before bail can be imposed. Haine believes a suspected murderer could be released without bail because of the way the bill is worded.

“You’re going to see a lot of criminals let loose on the streets,” said Ed Wojcicki, executive director for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

The bill that would also make body cameras a requirement for police departments. Many police departments support the use of body cameras but worry how the mandate would be funded.

“There’s no guarantee that the funding is going to be there but no doubt the mandates will remain,” said Wojcicki.

Haine and other law enforcement groups call on Governor J.B. Pritzker to either veto the bill or work with them to find areas of agreement.

“We all want equal justice and equal application of the law,” said Haine. “There’s enumerable ways that we can improve and get better.”

Pritzker released the following statement Wednesday night: