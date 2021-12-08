Illinois one of 6 states that make up more than half of US’ COVID hospitalizations

(WTVO) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New York account for half of the country’s available hospital beds, according to a new report.

According to an analysis by NBC News of data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the six states make up 35 percent of the population with increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, but account for 60 percent of hospital beds used nationwide.

According to the report, an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations began in November, with the U.S. averaging up to 58,000 per day.

Last week, doctors with UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital in Rockford said they are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than at any previous time during the pandemic.

Just before Thanksgiving, Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell and OSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett said the county is faring worse than neighboring counties, including Cook County, because a larger percentage of Winnebago County residents are unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing younger people getting sick with COVID than we did a year ago,” Bartlett said. “I can’t emphasize enough that we’re in the middle of another surge.”

Only 13% of hospitalized patients have been fully vaccinated, Martell said.

“It’s very rare for an ICU stay for people who are vaccinated,” according to Bartlett. “It’s a much milder infection if you’re vaccinated.”