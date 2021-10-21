Illinois ranked in top five states with best drivers in the country

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Illinois is the fifth-best driving state in the country, that’s according to QuoteWizard, one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality.

Those factors are:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

The best driving states were those with the lowest rate of incidents.

Best Driving States

New Hampshire West Virginia Oklahoma Kentucky Illinois Delaware Louisiana Michigan Arizona Connecticut Missouri Pennsylvania Arkansas South Dakota Alabama Hawaii Nevada Maine Texas Minnesota New York Mississippi Georgia North Carolina Indiana

Worst Driving States