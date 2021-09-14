Illinois region 5 out of ICU beds

ILLINOIS – As COVID cases have spiked in our Illinois counties, right now, there are no ICU beds available in region 5 according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Region 5 includes Edwards, Wabash, Wayne and White counties.

Most of the region’s ventilators are still available, as the IDPH website shows only about 46 are currently being used. The 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is holding steady with four days of patient increases.

The COVID spike is breaking the previous records set during December and January. Last week White county reported 214 new cases, breaking the record set in the first week of December of 175 cases. In August, Wayne County broke its monthly record of 414 new cases originally set in December, with 448 new cases in August.