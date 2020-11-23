Illinois reporting fewest new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 8,322 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases today. There also are 47 new deaths reported.

Today’s number is the first time since the state is reporting less than new 10,000 cases since last Wednesday.

That brings the total in the state to 664,620 cases and 11,533 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity is 10.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.7%.