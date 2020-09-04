Illinois reports 5,368 new COVID-19 cases after processing backlog tests

CHICAGO — The State of Illinois reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after processing backlog tests.

Earlier this week, a slowdown in data processing within Illinois Department of Public Health systems affected the reporting of tests due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois, the state said.

According to the health department, all available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed, and the backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared.

The state also reported 29 additional confirmed deaths in the following counties:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 2 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 male 60s

Richland County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Stark County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 is 4.1%.

As of Thursday, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.