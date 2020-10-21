Illinois reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,342 new positive cases and 69 additional deaths on Wednesday.

It is the seventh day in a row with over 3,000 new cases, and the 11th time that Illinois surpassed that number since the pandemic began. Although, there had never been consecutive days over 3,000 before the past week.

The number of reported deaths is the highest total since June 17 when 84 were reported.

Illinois now has a total of 355,217 positive cases and 9,345 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 66,791 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.5%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,950,105 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 14 through October 20 is 5.7%.

As of last night, 2,338 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 502 in the ICU and 194 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

