ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Check your bank account: Illinois residents have reported receiving payments from a $100 million class action suit.

On September 28, 2022, a judge approved the settlement resulting from a lawsuit accusing the search giant of violating Illinois’ biometric privacy laws.

The class-action suit claimed Google collected and stored biometric data of its Google Photos users, violating Illinois law.

Affected residents were advised to fill out a claim form. This week, residents have reported receiving payments in the amount of $95.38.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.

Users had to submit a claim by September 24th, 2022. The payments were delayed while the claims were verified.

The class action payments are due to be distributed by July 9th, 2023.