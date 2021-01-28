Illinois senators support legislation to make Washington D.C. 51st state

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Senators are hoping to turn one US city into the 51st state.

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) are among other senate democrats reintroducing legislation that would make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

The bill, called the Washington D.C. Admission Act, was first introduced in 2013. If approved, it would allow D.C. to have members of congress.

Last year a House vote on the measure passed. Senators Durbin and Duckworth have reported some residents in the area have petitioned the federal government to grant D.C. statehood.