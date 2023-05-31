SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced the box office for in-person grandstand ticket purchases will open on Thursday, June 1.

Regular box office hours include 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, officials reported. Tickets are also available to purchase online.

The state fair previously announced seven acts scheduled to perform at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand, including:

There is also a $30 Pre-Show Party ticket offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts, the fair reported.

In addition to concert tickets, the state fair said fairgoers will also be able to purchase tickets at the Box Office to the ISF Bares, Broncs, and Bulls rodeo, the ISF Championship Demolition Derby, and the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls presented by the Illinois Soybean Association.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to help host this event,” said Illinois Soybean Vice Chair Ron Kindred. “The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful event where guests are able to combine fun and education all in one place. We are thrilled to be providing the opportunity for people to enjoy the tractor pull where many tractors will be using biodiesel blends made with soybean oil from Illinois farms.”

Fair officials said discounted Mega Passes are available for purchase at the Emmerson Building or online. A Mega Pass costs $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide, costs $80, until July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, the fair said the price will increase by $20 on both passes.

The state fair announced that Admission Bargain Books cost $45 which provides eleven any-day admissions to this year’s state fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass costs $40, the fair said, allowing fairgoers to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is scheduled on Aug. 10-20. More information about this year’s fair can be found online.