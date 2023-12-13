COOK COUNTY, Ill. – In the first program of its kind in the country, inmates leaving Cook County Jail will soon receive free state identification cards.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Monday a partnership to provide state ID cards for inmates being released from Cook County Jail.

The idea started as a pilot program two years ago, but only on the state level with state prisons. The partnership announced Monday is the first of its kind for a county jail – not just in Illinois, but around the country – and those who work in corrections say it’s a “game-changer” that will help former detainees rebuild their lives.

Officials say government-issued IDs are like a “golden key,” critical for steps like enrolling in educational programs, onboarding for jobs and obtaining housing and government benefits.

But individuals in custody may have lost their ID cards or had them expire, making it difficult to renew them after returning to the community upon release. Dart estimates about half of those who cycle through the Cook County Jail currently don’t have a state-issued ID on them when they’re released.

“We know that people who have a safe place to live, are receiving services they need and are

employed are less likely to reoffend,” Dart said in a news release. “Having a government-issued ID is the first step to obtaining those things.

“So, this initiative not only helps people with their individual needs, but also helps public safety.”

Initially, the program will work with individuals who have previously applied for a state ID card

or driver’s license, or those who have access to documents such as birth certificates and social security cards to apply for the first time. According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the program will gradually expand to provide state IDs to everyone in Cook County Jail custody.

Dart estimates about 10,000 or more inmates cycling through Cook County Jail every year could qualify for free state IDs when they’re released. Without this program, they could wait weeks or months to receive a state ID through regular channels.

“Providing individuals who have completed their sentences with essential resources and tools upon their release increases their chances to successfully re-enter society, become self-sufficient and rebuild their lives,” Giannoulias said in the release. “A valid state ID will help them with basic needs like locating housing, securing a job, opening a bank account, enrolling in assistance programs and attaining reliable transportation.

“Fulfilling these basic needs reduces recidivism, saves taxpayer money and makes our communities stronger.”

Cook County Sheriff’s Office staff will work with interested participants to complete the application forms and take photographs. If necessary, staff can also help first-time applicants access vital documents they already have, like birth certificates or social security cards.

The collected information will be sent electronically via secure transfer to the Secretary of State’s

Office. After Secretary of State’s Office staff determines applicants have met the requirements for a state ID card, they will be mailed to the applicant’s residence.

Prior to the partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office, Cook County Jail worked with the Chicago City Clerk’s Office to provide municipal ID cards for individuals in custody who were Chicago residents.

The Secretary of State’s Office launched a similar program in 2021 for returning residents released from Illinois Department of Corrections custody, issuing more than 2,100 ID cards to program participants to date.