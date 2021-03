WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Certain tax filing deadlines that would normally fall on April 15 are being pushed back a month.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday, March 29, that taxpayers have more time to make contributions to IRAs and health savings, 2017 unclaimed refunds, and the Annual Filing Season Program. The new deadline for these filings is May 17.

The IRS is not extending the estimated tax payment. Tax payments will still be due by April 15.