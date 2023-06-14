PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recent actions by federal law enforcement at the home of Paris Union School District 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson have raised questions regarding what sort of investigation may be underway.

WTWO has been working to learn more about the situation, both the FBI and Illinois State Police have confirmed they have investigations underway after officials were seen at Larson’s Paris home Tuesday.

Late Wednesday afternoon the Illinois State Board of Education released the following statement to WTWO in regards to Paris Union School District 95.

ISBE conducted a routine audit of the school district. Several findings and questioned costs prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring that identified approximately $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries. The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses. ISBE’s monitoring included federal grants, thus federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs and requested the final report. Personnel decisions regarding the district superintendent are up to the local school board. ISBE Executive Director of Communications Jackie Matthews

This is a developing story – follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.