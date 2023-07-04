ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Champaign County.

State police reported troopers assisted Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies around 7:47 p.m. on Monday, July 3, in a pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.

After briefly losing sight of the vehicle, state police said it was located again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East. During a search of the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer located the suspect in a detached garage, officials said.

Officials said the suspect engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location. ISP said the suspect refused to comply and an ISP trooper discharged their firearm.

The suspect was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. No officers were struck or hurt during the incident, officials said.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has confirmed that 39-year-old Randy A. Jackson died at 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, July 7, at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility located in Urbana.

State Police said Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events in accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605).

Police continue to investigate, officials reported. They said ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews at this time.

Officials said upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.

