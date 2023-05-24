CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has revealed new information about a crash on Interstate 74 that resulted in the death of an Ohio farmer known for a viral Internet meme.

Dave Brandt, 76, was the face of the meme dubbed “It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.” A friend and colleague told WCIA sister station WCMH that Brandt was in Central Illinois picking up red corn and was driving back to his Carroll, Ohio, farm when his truck crashed.

State Police officials said the crash happened Thursday on Interstate 74 near Farmer City. Brandt, they said, was driving eastbound when for undisclosed reasons, he lost control of his truck. The truck rolled over and Brandt was ejected.

Brandt was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he died from his injuries two days later.