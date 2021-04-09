Jim Edmonds interrupts FOX2 live report after Cardinal win

ST. LOUIS- FOX2’s Charlie Marlow got quite a surprise during a live report on opening day outside of Busch Stadium. Former Cardinals player Jim Edmonds interrupted his live shot.

Marlow asked Edmonds what he thought about the game. Edmonds said it was fantastic.

Edmonds also told Marlow he was his favorite sports reporter. Edmonds jokingly said it used to be FOX2 sports director Martin Kilcoyne, but now it’s Marlow.

Kilcoyne was quick to respond, telling Edmond he used to be his favorite Cardinal player, but now it’s Nolan Arenado.