GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after making a reception during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, tight end Jimmy Graham’s contract details with the Bears isn’t as bad as fans thought it to be.

Yates revealed the two-year, $16M deal has a $6M signing bonus. There’s a $3M base salary in 2020, fully guaranteed. In 2021, it’s a $6.9M base salary with a $100K workout bonus. The deal has incentives, as well as a no-trade clause.