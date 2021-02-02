Kroger Co. Foundation announces Racial Equity Fund, Build It Together

Foundation collectively invests $3 million to advance racial equity through partnerships with Black Girl Ventures, Everytable, LISC and Thurgood Marshall College Fund

CINCINNATI, OH. (WMBD) — The Kroger Co. Foundation announced the recipients of its Racial Equity Fund Build It Together grant challenge.

The initiative awarded $3 million in grants and is aimed at forging partnerships with innovative organizations to help build more equitable, inclusive communities.

“We launched our Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan with the goal of harnessing Kroger’s collective energy to advance racial equality in our culture and our communities,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation.

This year’s recipients include Black Girl Ventures, Everytable, LISC, and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.