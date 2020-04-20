Kroger raising money for COVID-19 Response Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WMBD) — Kroger invites Central Illinois to support local food banks.
Kroger established the COVID-19 Response Fund to address the urgent and increasing need of local food banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers are able to donate at check out. Shoppers can round up their bill to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5, or $10. All money raised will go towards supporting local food banks.
Kroger’s COVID-19 Response Fund is an extension of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan. The goal of the plan is to end hunger in the communities Kroger serves.
