UPDATE (July 1, 2022, at 5:40 p.m.): One more law enforcement officer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Thursday shooting in Allen, Kentucky, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Prestonsburg Police Department says the officer was Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins, Badge No. 533. The statement came on Friday at 10:42 p.m.

According to Prestonsburg PD, Officer Chaffins worked over the years for his community as an EMT, firefighter and police officer.

“You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier,” Prestonsburg PD says on Facebook. “The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life — saving another.”

Earlier on Friday around 3:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) stated that Officer Chaffins was in the hospital in critical condition.

KSP also said on Friday that two additional law enforcement officers died, four officers were injured, and one civilian was injured as a result of the shooting. Before Officer Chaffins died, he was considered one of the four injured. Now a total of three officers have been killed in the shooting that happened Thursday around 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story that 13 News will update as the investigation continues.

UPDATE (July 1, 2022, at 5:40 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police released more details of the horrific shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and a K-9 and left five people injured.

According to Trooper Gayheart, all of the injuries sustained during the ambush were gunshot wounds. He says the scene was already unfolding by the time troopers arrived as they had been called for assistance, and that gunshots kept going until shortly before the suspect, Lance Storz, 49, was arrested around 10 p.m.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know, anytime you have a loss of life,” Trooper Gayheart said. “Not only did I work with these people, these were our friends, and as a community, we have to stick together and push through it together. And we do ask everybody to keep those officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

He also say that authorities did return fire, but the suspect was not hit. Gayheart says many details of what unfolded last night are still not available at this time.

According to Gayheart, the immediate danger is gone and it is safe for neighbors to return to their homes.

Trooper Gayheart also adds that one of the fallen officers, Floyd County Deputy William Petry, was also retired from the KSP.

UPDATE (July 1, 2022, at 3:50 p.m.): The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) provided new details about the officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday around 6:44 p.m. in Floyd County.

As reported earlier by 13 News, two law enforcement officers were killed in the shooting. Now, KSP CIRT says one K-9 officer is also dead from injuries sustained in the shooting.

KSP also says four other law enforcement officers have injuries. Three of those officers are in the hospital, according to KSP. One officer is said to be in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition. The fourth office with injuries was treated and released, KSP says.

Additionally, KSP states that one civilian was injured in the incident and is receiving care at a hospital.

The investigation by KSP remains ongoing.

UPDATE (July 1, 2022, at 2:45 p.m.): The Prestonsburg Police Department has announced the names of the two law enforcement officers killed in a deadly shooting Thursday night.

According to the PPD, the two fallen law enforcement officers are Captain Ralph Frasure of the PPD and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The PPD says their heroes are currently on their way home from Frankfort heading toward Martin via Kentucky 114, US 23 and Kentucky 80, and have been on the road for almost 50 minutes if anyone would like to come out to the route and pay respects to the fallen officers.

Earlier today, Sheriff Hunt told WOWK 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt he was heartbroken over their deaths.

“For me, personally, I worked with all of them. We three started in law enforcement together in the late 80s. All three of us started together here and have stayed together as best friends for the past 35 years,” Hunt said.

UPDATE (July 1, at 11:41 a.m.): The Pike County Detention Center tells WOWK 13 News their website incorrectly listed an “attempted murder” charge against Lance Storz as “murder.” Both this article and the detention center’s website have now been updated to reflect the correct charge.

The citation from the Pike County Detention Center now states Storz is charged with two counts of murder of a police officer, and five counts of attempted murder on a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a service animal.

(Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center)

UPDATE (July 1, at 10:55 a.m.): Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed that two law enforcement officers are dead and a first responder is fighting for his life after a shooting spree in the town of Allen.

Hunt described a horrific scene, in which officers were pinned down by rifle fire for over an hour.

Four other officers were injured, Hunt said.

“It will be a miracle if he survives,” Hunt said, referring to the first responder.

No names were released, but Hunt said one of the dead was a Prestonsburg police officer, and the other was a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect in the case, Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, appeared in a Pike County court at 9:30 a.m. His bond was set at $10 million.

UPDATE (July 1, at 8:16 a.m.): According to an arrest citation record from the Pike County Detention Center, Lance Storz, 49, has been arrested in connection with Thursday night’s shooting in Allen, KY. According to the document, eight people were shot.

The citation from the Pike County Detention Center charges Storz with two counts of murder of a police officer, and five counts of attempted murder on a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a service animal. While two officers are confirmed dead, it is unclear if there were additional fatalities in this incident.

According to a uniform citation from the Kentucky State Police, Storz is accused of causing the death of two police officers at the scene, injuring five additional police officers and one Emergency Management personnel and causing the death of a Police K-9. At this time, the conditions of the injured are not known.

UPDATE (July 1, at 12:45 a.m.): A Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department described tonight’s incident as a “deadly shooting.”

The post says, “(The sheriff) asks that you please continue to pray for all of the men and women involved and the families who have suffered loss.”

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky.

The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says.

Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and the community is now safe.

At this time, the name of the suspect or the status of the victims’ injuries is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured in this incident.

Trooper Gayheart says more updates will be provided on Friday.

Stay with 13 News for updates.

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m.): Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a public statement about the shooting incident in Allen on Thursday night.

“Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and me in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.” Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt reports a shooting involving law enforcement happened on Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

The sheriff says law enforcement was attempting to serve documents when they immediately came under gunfire.

Sheriff Hunt says Floyd County deputies were injured by gunfire in this incident.

Since then, multiple agencies have responded, according to Sheriff Hunt.

Sheriff Hunt tells 13 News that there are multiple victims with injuries. Those victims have been transported to hospitals, the sheriff says.

The sheriff also says law enforcement believes the suspect is still barricaded in his residence.

Law enforcement does not believe anyone else in the community is in danger. They are keeping community members “at bay” during this time.

(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville office also confirmed on Twitter that the London and Ashland ATF branches are on the scene of this shooting.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.” ATF Louisville

ALLEN KY, (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of what radio station WMDJ is calling an active shooter situation.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Floyd County Community of Allen as a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene. Dispatchers in the area have not been able to confirm any information to 13 News at this time.

State Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen Curve is currently closed at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.