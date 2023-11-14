LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old has died days after he was found severely beaten by more than a dozen people near a Las Vegas high school, the teen’s father said.

The attack happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1, near Rancho High School, according to authorities.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified Jonathan Lewis Jr. as the teen who died following the incident. The cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was listed as homicide.

The boy’s father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., spoke to Nexstar’s KLAS on Thursday and described the incident as a savage crime. He said his son was beaten up by 15 people and confirmed that the teen died on Tuesday as a result of the injuries.

The boy’s father, also named Jonathan Lewis, told KLAS his 17-year-old son was the one who was beaten by 15 people, and confirmed that the teen died on Tuesday as a result of the injuries.(KLAS)

(KLAS)

(KLAS)

Lewis added that his son kept to himself and had plans to move to Austin, Texas, with him. He also expressed disgust and disappointment at the fight that killed his 17-year-old child.

“Violence just begets more violence, and these children don’t even know what they’re doing half the time,” he said.

Lewis currently lives in Texas, and his son was living with his mother.

“I just love my children with all my heart, and it’s just unimaginable that we could ever come to this point,” Lewis said.

He said that his son was on life support for several days, but his injuries were too severe.

“I think there’s just a failure of all of humanity to recognize that we need to be teaching our youth how to coexist,” he said.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the incident but have not identified the suspects nor their relationship to the victim.