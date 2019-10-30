Last-minute Halloween shopping

GLENDALE, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — Halloween is Thursday. Hunting for last-minute Halloween goods can be downright scary.

But mom Suzanne Whitaker says she has a good excuse.

“We are just last-minute shopping because no one makes a decision. And they change their mind every single day on what they want to be,” she says.

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend an average of $86 each on everything from costumes to candy.

Abigail Imburgia is spending much more.

“Between candy and costumes for a family of five, I don’t know, a couple of hundred dollars probably,” she says.

Her daughter is going to be Mal from Disney’s Descendants. But this year, princess costumes and superheroes are kids’ top choices.

Ben Abolmoluki works at Glendale Halloween in California, where they devote a full wall to superheroes.

He says, “It’s like Spiderman going to Batman, Superman and Ninja Turtles. Those are always a hot seller.”

He says kids and many adults are also buying something much more frightening thanks to the recent Stephen King clown movie sequel ‘IT Chapter Two’.

“Mostly it is like clowns, scary costumes, stuff like that,” he says.

Costumes aren’t just for people though. Stores also have many options for pets. 29 million Americans are dressing up their pets this year, according to the NRF. Superheroes are also very popular among our four-legged friends.

As for Whitaker, her 4-year-old has decided to be a fairy.

For her 1-year-old, she says, “This one we’re still working on. We thought maybe Bernie Sanders.”

Political costumes are just one of the many Halloween purchases people are making. The NRF estimates total Halloween spending will hit nearly $9 billion this year.

An increasing number of people say social media influences their costume choices.