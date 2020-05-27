LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley bid farewell to their families Wednesday afternoon before starting their journey to Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A for NASA’s first crewed commercial mission.

If Florida’s weather cooperates, Behnken and Hurley will be the first humans to be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

The latest forecast from the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron gives a 50 percent chance weather will cooperate for the historic launch of the Demo-2 mission. The primary concerns listed are flight through precipitation, the anvil cloud rule and the cumulus cloud rule.

“Residual moisture with the passing low-pressure system and increased low-level convergence will threaten the Space Coast with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” the 45th Weather Squadron wrote.

Crew Dragon looks good up there…..50/50 chance right now for a 4:33 pm launch from Cape Canaveral.

The Demo-2 mission has a targeted launch time of 4:33 p.m. ET. If all goes according to plan, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center and carry Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station.

“I don’t have to tell you all how exciting it is to have the first flight of humans to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years,” Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said Tuesday.

