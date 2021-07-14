Lightning destroys George Floyd mural in Ohio

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) – An Ohio mural dedicated to George Floyd has collapsed after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday.

Police in Toledo confirmed that a bolt of lightning struck the building and caused the section of wall adorned with the large mural to collapse, reducing it to rubble, WTOL reported.

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

The George Floyd Memorial mural at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has come down. No word yet on the circumstances #13abc pic.twitter.com/SkB2eDhijB — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 13, 2021

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.