Lights go out at Busch Stadium during ninth inning Monday night

ST. LOUIS– The Cardinals were an out away from winning last night when fans got on their feet to rally and something unexpected happened, and it had nothing to do with the action on the field. The lights in Busch Stadium went out.

It happened during the top of the ninth inning with the Cardinals up by one run. Mets player Peter Alonso was at bat with Alex Reyes on the mound for the Cardinals. Reyes threw a strike and as he was getting ready for the second pitch, the stadium went dark.

The lights were out for about 20 seconds before they popped back on. While they were out, you could see some of the signs and the big board in outfield were still lit up.

The stadium now has LED lights. They were installed for the 2019 season. In the past, the old lights would have taken longer to fully turn back on.

The lights going out may have been good for Alonso. He ended up walking but the inning ended with the next player who hit a flyout to left field.