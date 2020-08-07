LIVE BLOG: Aaron Rodgers speaks to media for the first time in camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking questions from the media now.
- Rodgers on chances for a player going a full season without a positive test
- “The first part is a hypothetical question, I won’t touch that. The protocols we have in place give us a really good chance and we’ve been tracking every day. “
- Rodgers on a quarantine quarterback
- “I don’t know. That’s not my decision, that’s Matt’s decision. It’s crazy to think that we have to think about this, but this is the life we live in.”
- Rodgers on no high fives, etc
- “I think there’s a lot of responsibility on the players to make good decisions outside of the building.”
- Rodgers on all the protocols that are now in place
- “There’s been a lot of back and forth. I give JC Tretter a lot of credit of leading the discussion on leading the discussion. It was so multifaceted for trying to put together that would work.”
- Rodgers on LaFleur saying he will be here a long time
- “Generally, as you get older, you do enjoy the little moments. A lot of the relationships that are still here, are with those guys. It’s with the training room guys, and the people who will be here long after my time. That’s the way the business goes. It’s a short term deal and I’ve found a lot of joy in those friendships. I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control my play, my attitude, this season. I’m enjoying being back with the guys.”
- Rodgers surprised by the number of people who have opted out
- “I did not consider it. I was always going to play. I respect anyone who decides to opt out. Even Devin. We had a conversation before training camp and I respect and have an appreciation for that and the decision that went into making that.”
- Rodgers on COVID not allowing him to not finish what they start
- “I think that’s one of the unknowns. I think all we can do is educate the guys, but some things are out of our control. I know I feel comfortable being here, comfortable with the rules and protocols in place. There’s a lot of responsibility, accountability on this and that’s part of being a professional. You just hope there’s not that kind of outlier.”
- Rodgers on not having control over finishing his career in Green Bay
- “If I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is way. But if they’re ready to move on before I’m ready to be done playing, then there comes an impasse. That’s the facts to me at this point.”
- Rodgers on talking to the team about responsibility
- “We have been talking about this so much. On Zoom meetings, once we were able to get into the facility yesterday. It just becomes a personal responsibility about taking care of your teammates. It’s just ‘hey this your squad’ We’ve been talking about this in just about every meeting. It’s definitely on our mind.”
- Rodgers on how seamless the offense is this year compared to last year
- Rodgers on what was different this year in preparing for the season with the pandemic
- “Different in preparing without the camaraderie. We didn’t get to do any of the offseason building we usually do. But it gave me a lot of time to get ready mentally, physically, and I feel good about where I am for the season.”
- Rodgers on lack of crowds
- “It’s really going to be interesting on how it affects road team. Are they allowed to pump in noise, etc. I can say personally, it’s going to be very strange and sad to not see a full Lambeau on Sundays.
- Rodgers on his receiving core without Funchess
- “We have to see where EQ is, Allen made a big splash last year. There’s going to be a lot to be determined going forward.”
- “It’s about peaking at the right time and we’ve got a lot to do. The urgency is definitely up with us.”
- Rodgers on how he personally tries to maximize the practices they have
- “So much of this game is not what happens on the field, it’s what happens off the field. I think that’s going to be more important that in years past. We’re not going to get enough reps to work out all the kinks.”