Yadier Molina says St. Louis was always his first choice; re-signs one-year deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Yadier Molina says St. Louis was always his first choice when it came to playing this season. Molina and the Cardinals held a news conference this afternoon after reaching a one-year contract with the free-agent.

Molina said he is happy to be back again. He said the city, the franchise, the teammates, and coaching staff helped him make the decision to stay in St. Louis.

He was asked about his reaction to learning Nolan Arenado joined the team. He said it’s great news and can’t wait to play with him.

As for Molina’s future, he said right now he will take it one year at a time.