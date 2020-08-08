Trump signs four executive orders tied to economic stimulus package, unemployment insurance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday afternoon aiming to provide economic relief to citizens struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first executive order Trump signed provides a payroll tax holiday to all Americans earning less than $100,000, instructing the treasury department to defer payment of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes.

The second executive order directs the Department of Housing and Development to ensure renters and homeowners will not be evicted from their homes. The Department will also provide financial assistance to renters and homeowners.

The third executive order will expand unemployment benefits, giving unemployed citizens an additional $400 per week. States will be asked to cover 25 percent of the cost using existing funding under the Coronavirus relief fund.

The final executive order provides financial relief to student loan borrowers. This comes after the Trump administration previously slashed student loan interest rates to zero percent and suspended payments.

These new orders extend through the end of the year.

The president signed the orders during his visit to Bedminster, NJ., where he spoke about the work his administration has been doing to help Americans during the pandemic.

