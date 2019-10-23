Local police departments enroll in nationwide K9 contest

PEKIN, Ill. — Area police departments are enrolling in a nationwide K9 contest to win a $5,000 grant.

Pekin, Chillicothe, Canton, East Peoria and Spring Valley police departments have applied for the grant. The contest starts Wednesday with nominations through Nov. 3, with winners being announced on Nov. 6.

First place receives $5,000, second place receives $4,000, third place $3,000, fourth $2,000, fifth $1,500, and two honorable mentions $500.

The competition, created by Aftermath Cares, awards K-9 police department programs around the country through community votes. It was founded to showcase and reward law enforcement and their K-9 companions.

The Pekin Police Department received the grand prize back in 2017, and second place in 2016.

Those interested can vote every 24 hours by going to www.aftermath.com/k9grant.